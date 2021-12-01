Edmonton weather for Dec. 1: Mild today and Thursday... but a cooldown is looming

EDMONTON -

We're starting December with temperatures well above 0 C this morning. But... we'll see a cooling trend through the day AND over the longer term.

It's a good thing temperatures are above freezing, especially south of Edmonton, because it's raining in that area this morning. Areas from around Ponoka south to Innisfail are getting rain and that stretches east through Stettler and on towards Coronation.

There's a chance of seeing a bit of light rain in southern parts of the Edmonton region this morning, then mostly cloudy for the bulk of the day.

Temperatures will slide to around the freezing mark by late this afternoon.

Another band of moisture moves through central/north-central Alberta tonight and early Thursday.

And AGAIN...that's going to bring a risk of freezing rain and/or wet snow.

After starting "wet," the precipitation will likely flip fully over to snow rather quickly and a bit of accumulation is possible.

We'll have more on that situation tonight on CTV News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Temperatures should hover around the freezing mark for much of Thursday and THEN the cooler air starts to drop in.

Daytime highs back below 0 C Friday and Saturday. In fact, we're probably looking at highs in the -5 C to -10 C range for Saturday through Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers this morning (especially in southern parts of the region)

Temperature falling through the day.

Noon: 3

5pm: 1

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain/snow mix OR freezing rain overnight.

9pm: -1

Temperature steady near zero overnight.

Thursday - 60% chance of showers turning to snow in the morning. 1 to 3 cm possible.

Clearing in the afternoon. Temperature falling in the afternoon.

7am: 1

Noon: 0

5pm: -2

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -8

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6​