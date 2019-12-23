EDMONTON -- A pocket of light snow blasted through the Edmonton region early Monday morning.

By 7 a.m., that snow was off into east-central Alberta and it looks like that's the last snow we'll see for a while.

Sunny breaks and afternoon temperatures in the -2 to -5 range today.

We'll get some clearing for Tue/Wed/Thu, but, temperatures are expected to slip slightly. Daytime highs near -5 Tue/Wed and in the -5 to -10 range Thu.

THEN...a big warm-up for the end of the month as we settle into a pattern with highs near (or slightly above) zero.

That pattern starts Friday and last right through New Year's Day.

Elsewhere:

SE and E-Ctl AB have a risk of some light snow on Christmas Day as a weak low pressure system moves north through those areas.

Outside of that, no significant chance of precipitation over the next 3-4 days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton: 

  • Today – Cloudy with early-morning flurries. Sunny breaks this afternoon.
  • High: -3
  • Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
  • 9pm: -7
  • Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: -10
  • Afternoon High: -6
  • Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
  • CHRISTMAS DAY
  • Morning Low: -14
  • Afternoon High: -6
  • Thursday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low: -15
  • Afternoon High: -8
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: -12
  • Afternoon High: 0
  • Saturday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: -4
  • Afternoon High: 0