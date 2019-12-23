EDMONTON -- A pocket of light snow blasted through the Edmonton region early Monday morning.

By 7 a.m., that snow was off into east-central Alberta and it looks like that's the last snow we'll see for a while.

Sunny breaks and afternoon temperatures in the -2 to -5 range today.

We'll get some clearing for Tue/Wed/Thu, but, temperatures are expected to slip slightly. Daytime highs near -5 Tue/Wed and in the -5 to -10 range Thu.

THEN...a big warm-up for the end of the month as we settle into a pattern with highs near (or slightly above) zero.

That pattern starts Friday and last right through New Year's Day.

Elsewhere:

SE and E-Ctl AB have a risk of some light snow on Christmas Day as a weak low pressure system moves north through those areas.

Outside of that, no significant chance of precipitation over the next 3-4 days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Cloudy with early-morning flurries. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: -3

Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.

9pm: -7

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -6

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -6

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -8

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 0