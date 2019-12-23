Edmonton weather for December 23: Sunny and mild for Christmas
EDMONTON -- A pocket of light snow blasted through the Edmonton region early Monday morning.
By 7 a.m., that snow was off into east-central Alberta and it looks like that's the last snow we'll see for a while.
Sunny breaks and afternoon temperatures in the -2 to -5 range today.
We'll get some clearing for Tue/Wed/Thu, but, temperatures are expected to slip slightly. Daytime highs near -5 Tue/Wed and in the -5 to -10 range Thu.
THEN...a big warm-up for the end of the month as we settle into a pattern with highs near (or slightly above) zero.
That pattern starts Friday and last right through New Year's Day.
Elsewhere:
SE and E-Ctl AB have a risk of some light snow on Christmas Day as a weak low pressure system moves north through those areas.
Outside of that, no significant chance of precipitation over the next 3-4 days.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today – Cloudy with early-morning flurries. Sunny breaks this afternoon.
- High: -3
- Tonight - Partly cloudy overnight.
- 9pm: -7
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -6
- Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
- CHRISTMAS DAY
- Morning Low: -14
- Afternoon High: -6
- Thursday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -15
- Afternoon High: -8
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: 0
- Saturday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 0