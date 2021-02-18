EDMONTON -- Temperatures will hit another milestone in Edmonton today.

We had our first single-digit day since Feb. 1 yesterday.

Today...we get our first day above -5 since Jan. 22 (almost exactly four weeks ago)!

Morning sun will give way to clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon.

So, our high of -3 in Edmonton WILL come with a bit of a wind chill.

That wind will die down for Friday and temperatures are forecast to be just slightly above zero.

If we get to +1, it'll be our first day above freezing since Jan. 20.

The weekend certainly looks like it'll have some above-zero temperatures, especially Sunday.

Saturday should be a degree or two above and Sunday will likely wind up in the 5 or 6 degree range.

The mild weather sticks around right through into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

Wind picking up to 15-25 km/h this afternoon with occasional gusts

High: -3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy & breezy.

Wind S 15-20

9pm: -7

Friday – Mostly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon.

Light wind.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 1

Saturday – Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1