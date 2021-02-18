Advertisement
Edmonton weather for Feb 18: Warming trend rolls on
EDMONTON -- Temperatures will hit another milestone in Edmonton today.
We had our first single-digit day since Feb. 1 yesterday.
Today...we get our first day above -5 since Jan. 22 (almost exactly four weeks ago)!
Morning sun will give way to clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon.
So, our high of -3 in Edmonton WILL come with a bit of a wind chill.
That wind will die down for Friday and temperatures are forecast to be just slightly above zero.
If we get to +1, it'll be our first day above freezing since Jan. 20.
The weekend certainly looks like it'll have some above-zero temperatures, especially Sunday.
Saturday should be a degree or two above and Sunday will likely wind up in the 5 or 6 degree range.
The mild weather sticks around right through into early next week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.
Wind picking up to 15-25 km/h this afternoon with occasional gusts
High: -3
Tonight - Mostly cloudy & breezy.
Wind S 15-20
9pm: -7
Friday – Mostly cloudy. Clearing late in the afternoon.
Light wind.
Morning Low: -10
Afternoon High: 1
Saturday – Sunny with a few clouds.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 1
Sunday – Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 5
Monday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Tuesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 1