Edmonton weather for Feb 22: Warm and windy start to the week
EDMONTON -- The sky light up around 6:30 this morning as a meteor shot overhead. If you weren't "lucky" enough to be awake and see it first-hand, check out some of the videos shared with CTV News Edmonton.
Temperature-wise, we rocketed up to 8.5 C on Sunday after hitting 5.6 C Saturday.
We'll be in around 6 C again today with some wind.
Westerly winds of 20-30 km/h with gusts around 50 will take a bit of the shine off another warm day.
Tuesday's shaping up to be a breezy day as well, with slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of a few brief flurries scattered across central and north-central AB.
We hang on to the above zero daytime highs through Wednesday and Thursday, and then a short-lived blast of cold air drops in.
We'll see temperatures plummet to around -10 C by Friday afternoon (with a chance of snow).
Saturday should be in the -6 to -10 C range for a high as well.
THEN...the cold air quickly slinks off to the east and we get back into milder conditions by Sun/Mon.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mix of sun & cloud.
Wind: west 20-30 km/h with gusts to 50.
High: 6
Tonight - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.
9pm: 1
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few brief flurries.
Wind: northwest 20 gusting to 40 km/h.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 3
Wednesday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 4
Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 6
Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or light snow.
Temperature falling through the day.
Morning: -6
Afternoon: -10
Saturday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -13
Afternoon High: -8