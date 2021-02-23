EDMONTON -- The warm spell continues in Edmonton and across most of Alberta.

High Level and Fort McMurray regions will be the exception today with highs some colder air across the north.

Edmonton will probably be a couple degrees cooler than yesterday's high of 6 C. But, we'll still top out 2 to 4 degrees above zero.

Wind is expected to pick up again with 15-20 km/h wind speeds and gusts in the 30 to 40 km/h range.

Late this morning and early this afternoon will likely be the windiest times of the day today.

We can't rule out a few brief flurries in the area. But, most of the region won't get anything.

And...areas that DO...won't see it for long or have it amount to anything.

Further south, we had some thundersnow in Calgary yesterday and there's a risk of a few more lightning strikes today from around Rocky Mountain House SE towards Medicine Hat.

This morning, no lightning strikes. But, there IS a bit of snow pushing through the Rocky Moutain House and Red Deer region.

Looking ahead, sunshine and another day above zero Wednesday. A big Upper Ridge will develop over B.C.

That bubble of warm air aloft will ripple through Alberta on Thursday and we'll be up in the 5 to 8 C range in Edmonton.

BUT...then it crashes and some arctic air blasts in on Friday.

This won't be a long-lasting cold spell. It'll be more of a cold snap.

We'll have temperatures near -10 C Friday and in the -5 to -10 C range Saturday.

By Sunday, the arctic air moves off to the east and we're right back above zero for areas from Edmonton west.

Eastern Alberta will likely stay in the colder air a day (or two) longer.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Risk of a few brief flurries in the area.

Wind: WNW 15-20 km/h with gusts in the 30-40 range.

High: 3

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing.

9pm: -1

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 2

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 5

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Temperature rising overnight.

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning: -4

Afternoon High: 3