EDMONTON -- If you consider last Friday as the start of this cold spell, then we’re halfway through.

Four days down and four more to go. AND..that’s not to say we’ll be WARM by this weekend.

But, we’ll see some milder temperatures push in from the west and we should “finally” get back above -20.

Until then...daytime highs will top out in the mid -20s and mornings will consistently slip into the -30s.

So, no major change to the temperature pattern.

BUT...we will see a change to sky conditions with some a bit of cloud expected over the next few days.

Wind will also play more of a factor and that means dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind speeds of 10-20 km/h will definitely be noticeable and will make it feel about 10 degrees colder than the thermometer temperature.

That puts wind chills in the -40s in the morning, meaning frost bite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes.

Afternoon wind chills in the -30s can produce frost bite in 10 to 30 minutes of exposure.

Long range – back to highs in the minus teens by this weekend and then closer to -10 for highs by early to mid next week.

Possibly even back into the zero to -5 range by the end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. Wind NW 10-20 km/h (occasionally gusting to 30)

Wind chill in the -40s this morning & -30s this afternoon.

High: -24

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Wind NW 10-20

Wind chill in the -35 to -40 range.

9pm: -28

Wednesday – Mix of sun & cloud. Wind NW 10-20 km/h

Wind chill in -40s in the morning & -30s in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -26

Thursday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -32

Afternoon High: -25

Friday – Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -20

Saturday – Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -19

Sunday – Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -16