EDMONTON -- Temperatures are back closer to average on Tuesday AND we're in for some heavier snow. In fact, this could be the first really significant snowfall in Edmonton since early November.

That's the last time we had a 10+ centimetre snow event and we could be dealing with about 10 cm by Wednesday morning.

5-10 cm is a safe estimate for most of the Edmonton region. However, areas like Stony Plain and Spruce Grove could get closer to 15 cm.

A Snowfall Warning is in effect for Spruce Grove-Mayerthorpe-Evansburg areas and regions to the west and northwest including Whitecourt-Edson, Hinton-Grande Cache, Grande Prairie and Jasper.

That snowfall warning extends south along the Icefields Parkway with 20+ cm of snow possible in the mountains starting today.

Edmonton's snow will move in late this afternoon and most of the snow will fall overnight.

Wind is expected to pick up later today and blowing snow will likely be an issue across much of north-central and central Alberta.

The snow will taper off in the Edmonton area Wednesday. But, it may not competely stop until the evening.

Most of the accumulation should be done by midday Wednesday though.

After the snow, the temperature tumble continues with highs in the -15 to -20 range Thu/Fri and below -20 from Saturday right through next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Mostly cloudy. Breezy this afternoon (wind chill in -15 to -20 range)

High: -9

Tonight - Periods of snow. 5 to 10 cm likely.

(10-15 cm possible over western parts of Metro Region)

9pm: -12

Wednesday - Snow tapering off in the morning.

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14

Thursday - Cloudy with sunny breaks.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -17

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -20