EDMONTON -- Temperatures dipped below 20 degrees in Edmonton this morning for the first time since Monday morning.

The forecast daytime high in the 29 to 31 degree range will be the "coolest" day in a long while.

The worst of the extreme heat is behind us.

After highs of 34, 36, 37 and 35...we're finally in for a bit of a break.

That's not to say it won't still be hot today...just not AS hot.

If we get to 30, we'll break the all-time record for longest stretch of days 30 or hotter.

The record is 6 days (from 1961) and we tied that yesterday.

Speaking of Canada Day - there were dozens of records set around the province (including at EIA).

The city of Edmonton had a high of 35.2 degrees. That's the second-hottest Canada Day on record.

But, the record high of 35.6 from 1924 still stands.

Daytime highs will drop into the mid to upper 20s for the weekend.

SHOWER/THUNDERSTORM Outlook:

We've had some showers and storms overnight and early this morning in western AB along the back edge of the ridge.

MOST (possibly all) of that will push north and slide past the west edge of Edmonton.

So, there's a CHANCE we get grazed by a bit of that action. But, don't count on it.

Gusty wind will probably be the biggest thing we get as that band passes west and north of the city this morning and midday.

There's another area of thunderstorms (with the potential for severe storms) that will develop in the foothills this afternoon.

Those will track east and then NE late afternoon/tonight.

Again...there's a chance we'll see some of this in the Edmonton region.

But..most (possibly all) of that will miss Edmonton.

This time, it looks like it'll stay south of the city.

Red Deer to Calgary appears to be the highest risk zone (and then areas east and NE of those regions).

Looking ahead - the concern in the coming days/week will be wildfire smoke.

ECCC forecasters are thinking that the smoke from BC will initially stay aloft. But, that remains to be seen.

We MIGHT just follow up this "smokin hot" week with a "smoky" week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

Wind: NW 20-30 with occasional gusts to around 50 this morning.

High: 30

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening/overnight.

Otherwise, just a few clouds.

9PM: 26

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 27

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of evening or overnight showers.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26