EDMONTON -- As the smoke continues to gradually clear out of the Edmonton area, fog has formed this morning.

That should dissipate by mid-morning and then we'll get a bit of sun poking through the clouds today.

Temperatures are expected to get back to around average (a high of 23 or 24 this afternoon) and...the air quality should be similar to Tuesday.

There will be still be a bit of haze in the area, but the Air Quality Health Index should be in the "low risk" range most/all of today.

In fact, for the first time in days...there's no air quality advisory in place for Edmonton or the rest of Alberta.

The one exception is Fort Chipewyan-Wood Buffalo National Park. That area remains under an air quality alert.

There's a good chance of thunderstorms in the northern foothills this afternoon and the potential for some of those storms to turn severe.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts look like they'll be the main threats.

Those storms should be able to maintain strength through the evening as they move ENE.

The Edmonton region may see some of that action move through in the early to mid evening hours.

No guarantees that we'll get hit. But, a decent chance of some storms "in the area."

Partly cloudy skies, very little smoke and a high near 20 C in Edmonton Thursday.

Then...daytime highs increase a bit for Friday and the weekend. We should be in the 21 to 25 degree range.

The only concern I have about Friday-Saturday is with the potential return of wildfire smoke from B.C. as the flow comes at us out of the WSW.

It's a bit too far off to figure out just how thick it might be.

But, after a couple "clearer" days today and Thursday...we MIGHT see some smoke thicken up again Friday and Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Fog dissipating. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud. A bit hazy.

High: 24

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this evening.

9pm: 19

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy. Very little smoke in the area.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds. Risk of smoke increasing.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21