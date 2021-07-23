EDMONTON -- After finally getting some moisture in the Edmonton region, we're back to some sun and afternoon temperatures in the low 20s today and Saturday.

It's been a wild mix of weather in the Edmonton area this week.

Smoked-in to start, cooler than expected on a couple days, and then some much-needed moisture Thursday night and again yesterday.

We may not have to wait too long to get a bit more precipitation. There's a chance of some scattered showers early in the day Sunday and then a VERY high probability of some showers or rain Sunday night.

Until then...it looks dry for areas around Edmonton.

Further north, showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow...especially in the Peace River/High Level areas and around Fort McMurray.

We've had a nice break from the wildfire smoke and it appears the air quality will be good today and Saturday in the Edmonton region and across northern Alberta.

There might be just a bit of smoke that pushes through the Edmonton to Red Deer region this afternoon.

But, the AQHI is forecast to be in the "low risk" range.

Smoke from the B.C. wildfires is expected to push into southern Aloberta this weekend.

Areas from Red Deer west to Nordegg and then south to the U.S. border will likely see air quality reduced as hazy conditions take over once again.

Edmonton MIGHT see some smoke push into the area on Sunday/Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 23

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of scattered showers early in the day.

60% chance of evening showers or rain.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22