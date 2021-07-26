EDMONTON -- Temperatures are forecast to hit afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the week.

However, there IS a bit of uncertainty with the longer-range outlook for Wednesday through Friday, and that relates to wildfire smoke.

IF the smoke stays clear of the Edmonton area, then we're looking at highs of 25 or 26 C today and Tuesday with a shot at 30 C later in the week.

A shift in wind direction could blow some smoke in from the B.C. wildfires though. If it does, then we'll be several degrees cooler.

At this point, I have low confidence in the smoke models from firesmoke.ca and ECCC.

Both are hinting at a bit of haze moving in later today and Tuesday. But, the AQHI forecasts are still in the "low risk" range for today and tomorrow.

We'll need to just continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis. Trying to "guess" what's going to happen with that smoke beyond 48 hours isn't going to be very reliable.

Precip Outlook:

The Edmonton area had some rain move through Sunday evening/night while areas further south got hammered with severe storms.

Sylvan Lake and the Red Deer area were hit particularly hard with downpours, large hail and powerful wind gusts.

There's a risk of some thunderstorms developing in areas from Grande Prairie southeast towards Edmonton later today AND across northern Alberta.

The timing for Edmonton looks to be in the evening or overnight if we're going to get anything.

Tuesday brings a chance of some thunderstorms to areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer in the evening or overnight.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy.

High: 25

Tonight - Cloudy periods with a 60% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms.

9pm: 22

Tuesday - Early-morning clouds, then Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Wednesday - Early-morning clouds, then Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 27

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30