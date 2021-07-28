EDMONTON -- We're set to finish July the way we started it: Hot.

Edmonton had 12 hotter-than-average days in the first two weeks of July.

Then, after July 15th...none.

(Any daytime high within two degrees of the daily average is considered "average".)

Since the 15th, Edmonton has had seven average days and five cooler-than-average days.

But...that changes starting today. A high of 27 or 28 C under sunny skies will push us back into the "above-average" column.

AND...we'll continue to hit hotter-than-average highs each of these last four days of the month (plus the first few days of August).

The city gets to the 28 to 30 range Thu/Fri and then into the low 30s Sat/Sun.

No daily record highs for Thu/Fri. But, Saturday's record of 31.1 C from 1922 is in jeopardy.

Sunday's record of 33.3 C (also from 1992) is probably safe, but within the realm of possibility.

The other record in reach is the "most 30-degree days in one summer." Edmonton had 14 of them in 1961.

We're currently sitting at 12 with the chance to tie or possibly break that record by next week.

The heat will likely linger into Heritage Day Monday with a high near 30 C.

Daytime highs after Monday are expected to drop back into the mid 20s.

Again, those forecast highs all depend on the B.C. wildfire smoke continuing to steer clear of the Edmonton area.

No sign of smoke increasing today or tomorrow. But, forecasting beyond that is tough...so...we'll see how it plays out.

PRECIP OUTLOOK:

A few showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern foothills later today.

Those are expected to move east and could push through parts of the Edmonton region late this evening or overnight.

Thursday features a similar overnight shower/thunderstorm risk. But, I think the chances are going to be better for areas south of Edmonton tomorrow night.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 28

Tonight - A few clouds. 30% chance of a shower overnight or early Thursday morning.

9pm: 23

Thursday - A few clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

RECORD: 32.2 - 1934

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm overnight or early Friday morning.

Friday - Clouds in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

RECORD: 32.2 - 1939

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 29

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 31.1 - 1922

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 31

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 33.3 - 1922

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 32

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

RECORD: 33.9 - 1922

Morning Low: 18

Afternoon High: 29​