A bit of sun in the Edmonton area this morning, but, we'll be back to a chance of showers by midday and this afternoon.

No guarantee that the whole city gets wet. BUT...a good chance that at least SOME parts of the region see some precip.

An area of heavier, steadier rain will push southward through western Alberta today.

Many areas from Grande Prairie to Rocky Mountain House will get 10-20mm of rain. Some spots in the foothills and mountains could see more.

That rain will start to spread east somewhere around Red Deer this evening.

Scattered late-day showers are likely in Central and North-Central Alberta again Thursday. THEN...Friday has the potential to be a day with some steadier rain in the Edmonton Metro Region.

While all that's happening, afternoon highs will be in the 16-20 degree range.

Next week looks MUCH warmer. But, let's see how that develops over the next few days before getting REALLY excited about it.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

60% chance of showers midday and this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - 30% chance of a shower early this evening. Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19