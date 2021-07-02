EDMONTON -- A new "heat streak" starts this afternoon. Once the fog patches clear, we'll get sunny skies and a high of 27 or 28 degrees in Edmonton.

We'll get a few degrees hotter in the coming days with highs in the 29 to 32 degree range Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With morning lows only dropping to the 15 to16 degree range... that should be enough to warrant a Heat Warning from ECCC.

Further north, heat warnings are already in place for Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Fort McMurray and all areas north of those regions.

Daytime highs will reach or exceed 30 degrees starting today and continuing through Friday in the northwest, Saturday in the northeast.

Saturday's probably the last day of the heat streak in Edmonton as well. Sunday/Monday don't look "cold". But, we'll drop back to highs in the mid 20s.

So, this won't be a heat wave like last week. It won't last as long and it won't see temperatures hit the mid 30s.

BUT...it's still going to be hot and all the things we learned last week about coping with the heat will come in handy.

Stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat (if you can) and check in on your loved ones and neighbours.

THUNDERSTORM RISK:

Southern Alberta will once again be the focus of thunderstorms (severe storms in some areas).

It appears that areas from Edmonton north will miss out on all that action today and over the next few days.

The risk of an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing near Edmonton late today isn't zero. But, it's very low.

In the city, our next best chance of some moisture looks to be Saturday evening.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Fog patches dissipating this morning. Sunny with a few clouds through the day.

High: 28

Tonight - A few clouds.

9 p.m.: 24

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 31

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.