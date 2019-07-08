Rain in the Edmonton region early this morning moves out of the area by mid-morning. Sunny breaks and a high near 20 this afternoon.

Areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer and east towards Lloydminster may see a few funnel clouds again this afternoon.

THEN...we're not done with the precipitation. Another chance of showers in the region late this evening and/or overnight.

So...Tuesday could start with some showers. Then, sunny breaks. And then a risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Daytime highs should rise into the low 20s Wed/Fri/Weekend. But, we're not setting up for any long stretches of sunny and hot weather as unsettled conditions persist through most of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Rain ending this morning. Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 19

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 16

Tuesday - 30% chance of an early-morning showers. Cloudy with sunny breaks.

30% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23