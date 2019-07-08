Rain in the Edmonton region early this morning moves out of the area by mid-morning. Sunny breaks and a high near 20 this afternoon.

Areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer and east towards Lloydminster may see a few funnel clouds again this afternoon.

THEN...we're not done with the precipitation. Another chance of showers in the region late this evening and/or overnight.

So...Tuesday could start with some showers. Then, sunny breaks. And then a risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Daytime highs should rise into the low 20s Wed/Fri/Weekend. But, we're not setting up for any long stretches of sunny and hot weather as unsettled conditions persist through most of the week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

  • Today - Rain ending this morning. Mix of sun & cloud.
  • High: 19
  • Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this evening and/or overnight.
  • 9pm: 16
  • Tuesday - 30% chance of an early-morning showers. Cloudy with sunny breaks.
  • 30% chance of showers in the evening.
  • Morning Low: 11
  • Afternoon High: 19
  • Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low: 11
  • Afternoon High: 21
  • Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.
  • Morning Low: 12
  • Afternoon High: 20
  • Friday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low: 13
  • Afternoon High: 23
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
  • Morning Low: 13
  • Afternoon High: 24