Edmonton weather for July 8 - Unsettled pattern continues
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 7:24AM MDT
Rain in the Edmonton region early this morning moves out of the area by mid-morning. Sunny breaks and a high near 20 this afternoon.
Areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer and east towards Lloydminster may see a few funnel clouds again this afternoon.
THEN...we're not done with the precipitation. Another chance of showers in the region late this evening and/or overnight.
So...Tuesday could start with some showers. Then, sunny breaks. And then a risk of an evening shower or thunderstorm.
Daytime highs should rise into the low 20s Wed/Fri/Weekend. But, we're not setting up for any long stretches of sunny and hot weather as unsettled conditions persist through most of the week.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Rain ending this morning. Mix of sun & cloud.
- High: 19
- Evening - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this evening and/or overnight.
- 9pm: 16
- Tuesday - 30% chance of an early-morning showers. Cloudy with sunny breaks.
- 30% chance of showers in the evening.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 19
- Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 11
- Afternoon High: 21
- Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of showers.
- Morning Low: 12
- Afternoon High: 20
- Friday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 23
- Saturday - Mainly sunny. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.
- Morning Low: 13
- Afternoon High: 24