EDMONTON -- Temperatures will be a bit cooler across the Edmonton region today.

Humidity is still high this morning, but we're expecting some drier air to push in through the afternoon.

We'll top out in the low to mid 20s in the region early this afternoon under a mix of sun and cloud.

Occasionally, a few showers (and possibly a thundershower) will move through the region.

Timing of those is uncertain at this point. Any storms that do develop near or west of Edmonton shouldn't be severe.

The severe storm risk is primarily through east-central and northeastern Alberta late this afternoon.

We also have a rainfall warning in effect for the High Level region with 50-100 mm of rain possible by Thursday.

The heaviest, steadiest rain will likely fall Wednesday in that area.

Meanwhile, gusty wind is expected to be the big weather story in Edmonton and surrounding regions Wednesday.

Partly cloudy skies (with an evening shower or thunderstorm risk) and sustained wind in the 30 km/h range. Gusts will likely be in the 50 to 60 km/h range.

Thursday is shaping up to be the cloudy and cool day of the week with a high in the 16 to 20 degree range.

We'll be back into the low 20s Friday-Sunday in Edmonton and area.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms.

Becoming windy at times, especially midday.

High: 23

Tonight - A few clouds. Slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

9PM: 19

Wednesday - Partly cloudy. Windy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Windy - WNW 30 with gusts in the 50-60 km/h range much of the day.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 18

Friday - Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of evening showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Cloudy in the morning (slight risk of showers early in the morning). Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21