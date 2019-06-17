Another day of sun and mid-20 temperatures in the Edmonton Metro Region as we head into the last week of Spring. Summer officially starts on Friday. AND...it's looking like we could get another Spring Soaker before the end of the week.

Today will be the warmest day of the week with a high near 25. We'll cooler to a high near 20 on Tuesday and then highs near 15 Wed/Thu. Temperatures rebound to highs near 20 Fri/Sat and then low 20s early next week.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

There's a risk of some thunderstorms in the foothills and in NW Alberta later today. For Edmonton, we get a risk of showers (and maybe even a thunderstorm) Tuesday morning. Then...some clearing Tuesday afternoon with a risk of another shower or TStorm late in the day.

It's Wed/Thu that could be REALLY wet. Models are projecting significant amounts of rain for most of Central and North-Central Alberta. I'll wait another day before speculating about potential rainfall totals.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 25

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 21

Tuesday - 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 16

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 15

Friday - Mostly cloudy.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20