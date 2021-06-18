EDMONTON -- Sunny, light wind and warm temperatures in the Edmonton area for most of the day today.

After a couple of gusty days, we FINALLY get a break from the wind.

In Edmonton and area (and across most of central and north-central Alberta), we should be dealing with wind speeds around 10 km/h for most of the day.

However, we may see things turn a bit gusty again this evening as some showers and thunderstorms approach from the west.

Those will develop in western Alberta this afternoon and then they'll track east.

If they hit the Edmonton area, we're looking at an evening or overnight event.

Decent weather for our Summer Solstice weekend. We'll get a mix of sun and cloud Saturday with an afternoon high near 20 C.

In the afternoon, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, mainly in east-central and northeastern Alberta.

It won't be a complete washout of a day. But, there's a chance we get some of those spotty showers developing around Edmonton as well.

We're also probably dealing with a bit of wind on Saturday with some gusts developing in the afternoon.

Sunday starts off a string of sunny days AND a warming trend. We'll get into the low 20s for Father's Day and the Summer Solstice.

Monday's looking like a mid-20 day and Tuesday - Thursday should hit the mid to upper 20s, possibly close to 30 on one or two of those days.

So, it's shaping up to be a hot start to summer in Edmonton.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Increasing cloud late this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: 23

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening and/or overnight.

9PM: 15

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few scattered showers in the afternoon.

Wind: NW 15-20 with gusts to 30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

SUMMER SOLSTICE

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 25

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27