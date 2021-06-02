EDMONTON -- We've had highs of 25 C on Sunday, 24 C on Monday and 28 C on Tuesday in Edmonton.

But today and Thursday should be even hotter as we'll be right around 30 C for daytime highs.

Heat warnings are in effect for Edmonton and surrounding areas as well as most of Alberta (with the exceptions being the western regions and the extreme north).

This afternoon is likely going to be the hottest day of the week and it's our best chance at hitting a record.

The forecast high for today is 31 C. The record for June 2 is 32.2 C (set in 1970).

We'll be close, but I think we probably stay just short of that mark.

Tomorrow's record high is 34 C (also set in 1970). I don't think there's ANY chance of us beating that.

The forecast high for tomorrow in Edmonton is 29 C.

Wind will be a non-factor today, but it IS expected to pick up later in the day Thursday.

There's also a bit of a change to the pattern on Thursday with the upper ridge starting to drop off to the southeast and some cooler air getting set to move aloft.

I've added a slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm to tomorrow's forecast.

There's a better chance the city and surrounding area doesn't get anything. But, the risk of an isolated storm developing is there.

I think later in the day Friday is a better chance at seeing some showers in the area.

We'll also be slightly cooler with a high in the mid 20s instead of near 30.

It's not until the weekend that temperatures REALLY drop.

Daytime highs in the 16 to 20 degree range are on the way for Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

Sunday's looking like a "mix of sun and cloud" with a risk of some late-day showers.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

Wind: W 10-15 km/h

High: 31

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9PM: 27

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Slight risk of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Wind becoming NW 20 gusting to 30 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 29

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

40% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 18

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17