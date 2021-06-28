EDMONTON -- We're three days into the heat wave and not only are the hottest days still ahead of us, we're also not even halfway through it.

In fact, it may linger longer than expected.

The hottest days will be Today through Thursday. Temperatures drop back to around (maybe even a degree or two below) 30 C on Friday and Saturday.

But, after those two days, we might see another two or three degree jump in temperature for Sunday-Monday of NEXT week (July 4-5).

We'll get past the HOTTEST days by Friday. But, there isn't a daytime high forecast to be below 25 C between now and the middle of next week.

Temperatures hit highs of 33 C Saturday and 31 C Sunday in Edmonton.

Numerous records have been broken across the province, including Jasper's ALL-TIME record as they hit 37.3 degrees Sunday.

I'll write up a more in-depth "records round-up" later today.

In Edmonton, we were two degrees short of the records this past weekend. But, today and Wednesday will VERY LIKELY be record-setters.

The record high for today is 32 C and I'm forecasting a high of 33 C in the city.

Tuesday's forecast high of 35 C will be one of the city's hottest days ever, but the June 29 record high is 37.2 (our ALL-TIME record high).

Wednesday's forecast high of 36 C would put us close to the all-time hottest day in Edmonton and should EASILY shatter the old June 30 record high of 31.7 degrees.

Now, last Friday was hot...but "only" hit a high of 29.4 degrees. So, the streak of consecutive 30-degree days is at two.

We'll easily stretch that out to six straight days with highs in the 30s through Canada Day Thursday.

That would tie the record from 1961 for the longest stretch of 30-degree days in Edmonton.

AND...it might end in a tie.

We'll break out of the EXTREME heat on Friday. Instead of afternoon temps in the low to mid 30s, we'll have a high in the 28 to 31 degree range.

That's still hot. But, it may end the streak of 30s.

If both Friday and Saturday DO get to 30, we could stretch the streak to 10 or 11 days!

Some of you will love this next five to 10 days. But, for many others, this will be a dangerous week.

Please be sure to check in on your loved ones and neighbours next week. Heat waves can be deadly, especially when they last a week or more.

Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat and TRY to stay cool.

Know the signs of heat stroke/heat exhaustion:

Headache

Dizziness/confusion

Sudden rush of chills while sweating

Nausea

Muscle cramping

Racing pulse and rapid breathing

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 32.2 -2015

High: 33

Tonight - Clear.

9PM: 30

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 37.2 -1937

Morning Low: 21

Afternoon High: 35

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 31.7 -1896

Morning Low: 23

Afternoon High: 36

Thursday - Mainly sunny. CANADA DAY

RECORD: 35.6 -1924

Morning Low: 24

Afternoon High: 34

Friday - Mainly sunny.

RECORD: 36.7 -1924

Morning Low: 20

Afternoon High: 30

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

RECORD: 35.0 -1924

Morning Low: 19

Afternoon High: 29