Get set for a soggy couple of days in the Edmonton Metro Region. 40-70mm of rain is possible in the Edmonton area by Saturday morning.

Showers hit parts of the area last night and again EARLY this morning and there's more on the way.

An area of precipitation will move south to north across the region through the morning hours before settling north of the city this afternoon.

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on tap for this afternoon AND the risk of a shower or thunderstorm later in the day.

So, today's probably not an all-day rain event. There will be some dry hours.

However, TOMORROW looks like it'll be a steady all-day soaker. (Windy too)

The latest run of the GEM puts 70mm of rain on Edmonton by the Friday night. 70!!

Even the GFS has 55mm for the city.

Now...the entire city never gets exactly the same amount - but everyone should get a LOT.

So...I"m thinking 40-70mm seems like a reasonable estimate.

If you have a sump pump...this is be a good time to make sure it works.

Drier for the weekend. Still windy and cool Saturday with just a slight risk of a scattered shower.

Calmer, some sun and back to the mid-teens Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with showers this morning. Cloudy with a few sunny breaks this afternoon.

60% chance of shower or thunderstorm in the area late this afternoon.

High: 15

Evening - 60% chanceof a shower or thunderstorm early this evening.

Steadier rain starting overnight.

9pm: 12

Friday - Cloudy with periods of rain. 40-70mm possible. Windy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 9

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower. Windy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20