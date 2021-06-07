EDMONTON -- Temperatures settled back in around average over the past weekend in Edmonton.

Highs of 20 C both Saturday and Sunday with some scattered showers/thunderstorms in the area Saturday.

Looking ahead to this week: Daytime highs are forecast to be in the 15 to 20 degree range from today through Thursday.

Showers are possible today, tonight, early Tuesday morning, and late in the day Wednesday.

That's not to say EVERYONE is getting rain through those times.

There are parts of the Edmonton region that have had rain and hail this morning, while the sun is breaking through the clouds in other parts of the region.

So...through the times listed above, there will be some precipitation "in the area." Whether or not it hits your neighbourhood or the next one over remains to be seen.

There's an area of low pressure off to the southeast of the Edmonton area. So, the dominant wind direction today will be out of the northeast.

If you're watching radar, you'll notice the showers moving from northeast to southwest (backwards).

That northeast flow is also responsible for some significant precipitation in the mountains and foothills thanks to upsloping (wind slams up against the Rockies and has nowhere to go but up, enhancing precipitation).

Rainfall warnings are in place for Nordegg and Rocky Mountain House -- 80 to 100 mm of rain is possible by the end of Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Jasper National Park and Banff National Park with 30 to 40 cm of snow possible at higher elevations, especially along the Icefields Parkway.

The low moves off into Saskatchewan on Tuesday, but the "cool" airmass remains in place until Friday.

A big warming trend is shaping up in the long-range outlook starting this coming weekend and carrying into early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with sunny breaks. A few occasional showers with a thunderstorm risk this afternoon.

Wind becoming NE 20 gusting to 40 by this afternoon.

High: 17 (around noon - cooling in the afternoon)

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers in the evening.

Wind easing.

9PM: 11

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower in the morning. Clearing late in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of showers in the afternoon and/or evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23