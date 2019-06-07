Edmonton Weather for June 7 - Rainy Today...Drier For Weekend
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 7:04AM MDT
Rain in Central and North-Central Alberta. Snow in the mountains and foothills. You know...just a typical June day.
Edmonton and area picked up 5-15mm of rain Thursday morning, and...it WAS looking like we were in for 40-70mm of rain today, however, things have shifted a bit and there's almost NO chance we'll get THAT much rain in the city today.
15-30mm of rain across the region seems to be the most likely range we'll end up with by tonight.
There might be a couple brief breaks in the rainfall, especially late this morning.
But, it doesn't look like ALL the rain moves out of the area until early this evening.
Elsewhere:
40-70mm is still possible in parts of East-Central and NE Alberta (Vermilion towards Bonnyville).
Red Deer and area will likely get 20-30mm.
Wainwright/Coronation can expect 10-20mm with the rain sticking around until late tonight or early Saturday.
Weekend:
After a cool and windy day today, the wind eases...we get some clearing and a BIT warmer Saturday.
Edmonton gets a high near 12 or 13 degrees Saturday.
Sunnier and 16 or 17 on Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
- Today - Cloudy with periods of rain. 15-30mm possible.
- Wind: N 20-30 with occasional gusts to 50
- High: 9
- Evening - Mostly cloudy.
- Wind easing overnight.
- 9pm: 7
- Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 12
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 3
- Afternoon High: 16
- Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.
- Morning Low: 5
- Afternoon High: 20
- Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: 7
- Afternoon High: 21
- Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
- Morning Low: 8
- Afternoon High: 23