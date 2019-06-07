Rain in Central and North-Central Alberta. Snow in the mountains and foothills. You know...just a typical June day.

Edmonton and area picked up 5-15mm of rain Thursday morning, and...it WAS looking like we were in for 40-70mm of rain today, however, things have shifted a bit and there's almost NO chance we'll get THAT much rain in the city today.

15-30mm of rain across the region seems to be the most likely range we'll end up with by tonight.

There might be a couple brief breaks in the rainfall, especially late this morning.

But, it doesn't look like ALL the rain moves out of the area until early this evening.

Elsewhere:

40-70mm is still possible in parts of East-Central and NE Alberta (Vermilion towards Bonnyville).

Red Deer and area will likely get 20-30mm.

Wainwright/Coronation can expect 10-20mm with the rain sticking around until late tonight or early Saturday.

Weekend:

After a cool and windy day today, the wind eases...we get some clearing and a BIT warmer Saturday.

Edmonton gets a high near 12 or 13 degrees Saturday.

Sunnier and 16 or 17 on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of rain. 15-30mm possible.

Wind: N 20-30 with occasional gusts to 50

High: 9

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 7

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21