EDMONTON -- We're halfway through our "cool" week in Edmonton and area.

Heat reigned last week, and looks like it'll be back next week.

But...this week is our break between those heat streaks and a chance to get some moisture.

That precipitation hasn't been evenly spread across the region (in summer, it almost never is).

But, most areas in and around Edmonton have seen at least a bit of moisture over the past few days and most should get a bit today and tomorrow.

Today's chance for precipitation comes in the form of showers and/or thunderstorms.

Again - these won't be evenly distributed across Edmonton. Some parts of the city and surrounding regions will get hit and some may get completely missed.

BUT...there WILL be some thunderstorms that develop in central and north-central Alberta later today.

Given the setup, I wouldn't be surprised if we see a few watches and warnings in parts of the province before the day is done.

The most likely timing for these to hit the Edmonton area is between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

BUT...there's a slight risk we might see some development a bit earlier in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Thursday - still a good deal of uncertainty with the location of the heavier, steadier rain.

I'm fairly confident that some areas in either central or eastern Alberta will get a day filled with rain.

I'm less confident in predicting whether Edmonton will be in the rain all day or if it'll just be a few showers while the steadier rain falls east of the city.

This is just one of those times where we have to put a 60% chance of showers OR periods of rain in the forecast.

Hopefully, we'll get a bit clearer idea of things by newstime at 5/6pm.

After Thursday, forecast highs start to climb. We're back to the low 20s Fri/Sat in Edmonton and then mid 20s for Sunday.

Monday/Tuesday are set to hit the upper 20s (with a shot at 30 C).

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

High: 18

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

9PM: 13

Thursday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 16

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27