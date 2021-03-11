EDMONTON -- Most of central and northern Alberta woke up to temperatures in the -15 to -20 C range this morning.

But, this won't stick around for long. Temperatures will get close to zero by midday and then above zero for a few hours this afternoon.

Edmonton gets to a high of 2 or 3 C this afternoon.

Sunny skies and light wind will help with the "feels nice" factor.

After today, it REALLY starts to warm back up.

An upper ridge moves in and we'll see daytime highs in the 7 to 12 degree range Friday and Saturday.

Now, I'm putting my forecast highs at the low end of that range. But, double digits are possible.

The warm air looks like it'll stick around through Sunday and then I'm anticipating a bit of a drop for Monday and Tuesday.

Nothing TOO dramatic. But, as the ridge moves off, we'll likely get back to highs in the 1 to 5 degree range.

The other thing we may have to deal with late Saturday and Sunday is some wind.

At this point...we're forecasting gusty conditions for Saturday evening and Sunday. We could see 20 km/h to 30 km/h wind. Gusts in the 50 km/h range are possible across much of north-central Alberta.

AND...

Don't forget that it's the start of Daylight Saving Time this weekend. We "spring forward" one hour.

This weekend is also the last weekend of Winter. The Spring Equinox is early in the morning of Saturday, March 20.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind.

High: 3

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: -1

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Turning gusty in the evening.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9

Daylight Saving Time starts - clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - Partly cloudy.. Breezy.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2