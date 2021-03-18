EDMONTON -- It'll be another day of sunshine and temperatures WELL above average.

In Edmonton, we'll be a lot closer to record highs than average highs today and Friday.

We made it to 12.6 C for a high on Wednesday and should get to around 14 or 15 C today and tomorrow.

We'll get some clouds in western Alberta today and some of that cloud cover moves through Edmonton and the rest of central/north-central Alberta on Friday.

I've removed the slight risk of a spotty shower from tomorrow's forecast (although, there may still be one of two brief showers that pop up somewhere between Edmonton and Red Deer).

The upper ridge that's kept us sunny and warm will start to shift off to the east this weekend.

That'll allow for some cooler air to move in and we'll likely see some showers and rain/snow mix scattered across much of central and northern Alberta.

Edmonton's still on the warm side of things Saturday with a high in the 10-13 degree range.

But, we'll probably slip back to single digits Sunday with a high in the 6 to 10 degree range.

That's still warmer than the average high of 3 C.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: 14

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind becoming 15-20 km/h early in the evening.

9pm: 8

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day shower or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 12

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 9