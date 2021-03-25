EDMONTON -- Wind chills are in the minus teens and temperatures are in the -5 to -10 C range through Edmonton and surrounding areas this morning.

Wind should ease a bit later this morning and we'll get back to a high around zero with a "mix of sun and cloud" through the day.

Elsewere around the province:

Across northern Alberta, we have temperatures in the -10 to -15 C range and wind chills in the -20s in Fort McMurray.

Daytime highs will get to the -2 to -5 C range for most of northern Alberta today.

Areas south of the Yellowhead should climb into the 0 to +5 range for highs.

For almost everyone, this is the "chilly" day and we're back to above-average temperatures for Friday through Sunday.

An upper ridge will ripple through the prairies and bring some warmer air in for the weekend.

In Edmonton, we'll be around 5 C for a high Friday and then in the 10 C range Saturday.

Sunday's looking like a high in the low teens.

THEN...it all comes crashing down. Colder air drives in Sunday night as a strong low pressure system crosses Alberta.

Monday has the potential for some heavy snow in much of the province, gusty wind and plummeting temperatures.

In Edmonton, we'll likely go from around 13 degrees Sunday afternoon to wind chills near -15 C Monday afternoon.

Precipitation outlook:

A bit of snow in the foothills and mountain parks today.

Light snow is anticipated in areas from Grande Prairie southeast towards Whitecourt Friday morning.

There's a SLIGHT risk we might see that band of flurries stretch into the Edmonton region.

Snow gets a little steadier and heavier in western Alberta Friday afternoon and then pushes east Friday night.

There's the possibility for some accumulation in and around Edmonton Friday night and Saturday morning.

And then there's Monday. It's still a ways off. But, at this point...looks like a spring snow storm day.

If you have highway driving plans Monday, pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 0

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: -3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries in the morning.

Wind: W 20 gusting to 40 km/h in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

60% chance of flurries or light snow overnight.

Saturday - 40% chance of flurries or light snow in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow. Gusty.

Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: -2

Afternoon: -5

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 2