EDMONTON -- Edmonton had a daytime high below zero on Thursday for just the second time this month. We might get one more of those on Monday. But, in the interim, we're talking warming trend.

Temperatures climb back to the 5 C range today.

We'll be around 10 C on Saturday and then in the 10 to 15 degree range Sunday.

There's a risk of some occasional flurries today and tomorrow in the Edmonton area. But, not really amounting to much.

EXCEPT...there's a band of snow that will track across the area overnight.

THAT might leave us with a bit of snow on the ground by Saturday morning. (Less than 2 cm.)

Anything that does accumulate tonight or early Saturday morning will be gone in a hurry as we warm up Saturday afternoon.

STORM HEADS-UP

Sunday night and Monday are still shaping up to be an ugly combo of snow, gusty wind and colder temperatures.

It'll start in northern Alberta Sunday afternoon as heavy, wet snow.

Sunday evening (after a beautiful, warm afternoon), we get a chance of showers in the Edmonton region.

By late Sunday night or early Monday morning, that flips over to snow.

AND wind starts to gust overnight and through Monday. Strongest winds and heaviest snow will probably push through Edmonton and area overnight and early Monday.

It's still a couple days off. So...timing, location of heaviest snow, snowfall amounts etc are all still a bit uncertain.

Watch the forecast for updates through the weekend.

BEST-CASE scenario is that we get the worst of the weather overnight and early Monday.

There's a chance the snow doesn't amount to much and is done by early to mid morning with just wind and colder temperatures to contend with through most of Monday.

BUT...

WORST-CASE scenario gives us rain and wet snow that freezes on roads before flipping to heavy snow (possibly 10 cm or more) that lasts through to Monday afternoon, along with gusts in the 60-80 km/h range.

In either case, it'll be a beautiful weekend of weather and then ugly Monday.

Warmer temperatures and nicer weather return shortly after.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries or light snow overnight.

9pm: -3

Saturday - 40% chance of flurries or light snow in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers in the evening.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

70% chance of rain turning to heavy, wet snow overnight.

Wind gusting to 80 km/h overnight.

Monday - 70% chance of snow & blowing snow in the morning.

Wind NW 30-40 with gusts in the 70-80 km/h range through the morning.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of snow in the afternoon.

Wind NW 20-30 with gusts to 50-60 km/h.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -6

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 2

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8