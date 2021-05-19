EDMONTON -- Rain turned to snow last night and most of the Edmonton region has some snow-covered ground this morning.

That won't be the case for TOO long as the melt will begin today and most (probably all) of it will be melted by later today.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will only get to about 6 or 7 C for an afternoon high.

So, it'll be a crisp day, especially with some 15-20 km/h wind.

Temperatures climb back closer to 10 C Thursday afternoon and into the low-to-mid teens for Friday.

However, the morning lows will be a concern for gardeners as we'll likely slip a couple degrees below zero both Thursday AND Friday mornings.

That could potentially be more damaging than last night's snow.

The long weekend is still shaping up MUCH warmer and closer to average.

Partly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 16 to 21 degree range.

Monday has a potential for some late-day showers or rain.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 6

Tonight - Cloudy periods. Fog patches overnight.

9PM: 3

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 9

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of late-day showers or rain.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18​