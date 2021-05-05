EDMONTON -- Get set for sun and some above average temperatures over the next few days.

We'll have highs in the mid to upper teens in Edmonton this afternoon.

And then... near 20 C Thursday with a possibility of breaking into the low 20s.

There's a big change to the Friday forecast from what we were looking at earlier in the week.

The chance of rain has been shoved to Friday evening/Saturday instead of during the day Friday.

So - the daytime high now looks like it'll be in the mid teens.

YES, BUT...

Even though tomorrow will have higher temperatures than today. It may not FEEL as nice as this afternoon.

Wind should be light through the day today.

However, we're expecting it to pick up to Thursday afternoon and most of Friday looks gusty.

Weekend Outlook - Cooler, cloudy and a very good chance of some showers Saturday. Warmer and a mix of sun and cloud Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds. Light wind

High: 17

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 13

Thursday - Partly cloudy. Breezy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mostly cloudy. Windy. 60% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 17