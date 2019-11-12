After a trio of chilly days and some snow over the weekend, warm air is returning this morning.

Sure, we have a bit of precipitation in Edmonton and surrounding areas, but that won't last long. Temperatures will climb above zero by mid-day.

There's another chance of some wet flurries in the region this evening (no significant accumulation though).

Temperatures will get two or three degrees above zero today. We'll be right around 5 C Wednesday.

THEN...a short-lived drop in temperature Thursday before returning to afternoon highs near 5 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Sunday has the potential to be in the five to 10-degree range (for now...I'll conservatively keep it at 6. But, warmer is certainly possible).

LONG RANGE outlook: Staying warm and not a lot of snow in the forecast for the next 10 days.

After today...no significant chance of precipitation for the rest of the week.

Aside from Thursday, we have highs above zero right through to Nov. 22.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Flurries or rain/snow mix early this morning. Then...Mostly cloudy.

High: 3 C

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix.

9 p.m.: -5 C

Temperature rising early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

7 a.m.: -2 C

Afternoon high: 5 C

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -9 C

Afternoon High: -2 C

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7 C

Afternoon High: 4 C

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -5 C

Afternoon High: 4 C

Sunday - Partly cloudy.