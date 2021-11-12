Edmonton weather for Nov. 12: Gusty morning, warm afternoon

EDMONTON -

Wind picked up overnight and continues to howl this morning.

But...it won't be with us all day.

Gusts in the 50 km/h range are expected to last through to around lunchtime and then the wind will drop off this afternoon.

It's tough to tell because the Carvel radar is still down for upgrades.

But, it appears at least parts of Edmonton and the surrounding area had some precip move through the area early this morning.

We're expecting skies to stay mostly cloudy through the day with just a few sunny breaks.

There's still a slight risk of a shower in the area early this evening.

But, it looks like most (probably all) of the city will miss out on that.

The most likely areas to get a brief shower are just south of Edmonton.

If you're heading to the Canada vs. Costa Rica match tonight, the weather looks pretty decent for mid-November.

We'll have temperatures around 2 C at kickoff and around 0 C at the end of the game.

Wind stays light throughout.

Next Tuesday's match against Mexico will likely be a MUCH different affair with temperatures likely in the -5 C range.

AND...we might have a bit of snow between now and then.

Parts of northern Alberta will get a couple centimetres of snow today/tonight.

However, the Edmonton region's next chance for some snow doesn't come until Sunday night/Monday.

It may start as showers Sunday night (with a risk of some freezing rain overnight) and then turn to snow by Monday morning.

Amounts are TBD and it's far from guaranteed.

But, it looks like that's our next-best chance.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Wind gusting to 50 km/h until midday, easing in the afternoon.

High: 7

Tonight - Mostly cloudy this evening, becoming Partly cloudy overnight.

Light wind.

9pm: 1

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

40% chance of showers turning to snow in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -1