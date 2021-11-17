Edmonton weather for Nov. 17: Sunny, calm and cool

EDMONTON -

It'll be a quiet couple of weather days in Edmonton and area.

After getting walloped with snow and wind Tuesday, we're in for a completely different set up.

Sunny skies, light wind and a high near -4 C in Edmonton today.

More sun Thursday and Friday (with a few clouds) and temperatures climbing to highs around the freezing mark.

Wind looks relatively calm for those days as well.

We were expecting some cooler air to drop in for the weekend, but we've adjusted that a bit.

Saturday should be in the -2 to -5 C range for a high and Sunday will likely be the coldest day with a high in the in the -5 to -9 C range.

It's next Monday that could get interesting with temperatures climbing to around zero and a push of moisture that may start as rain and then turn to heavy, wet snow.

So, enjoy the next few days and we'll keep an eye on Monday as our next potential storm day.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

High: -4

Tonight - A few clouds this evening and overnight.

9pm: -9

Temperature rising overnight.

Thursday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

7 AM: -7

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afteroon.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -1

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain turning to snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 0