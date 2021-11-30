Edmonton weather for Nov. 30: Our warm spell is on its last legs
Turning cooler, but not COLD over the next three to five days.
In Edmonton, our string of five consecutive days above 0 C will extend to six today.
Wednesday morning is probably STILL above 0 C (to push the run to seven straight days).
BUT...temperatures will start to drop Wednesday afternoon and we'll have sub-zero highs for Thursday through the weekend.
Elsewhere, we have some active and severe weather.
Wind gusts over 100 km/h and 50+ centimetres of snow is expected along the Icefields Parkway.
Jasper and Banff should just see rain or rain/snow mix in town. But, higher elevations will get hit with heavy snow.
We also have a snowfall warning for High Level and wind warnings for the south foothills and southwestern Alberta.
A low-pressure system pushing through northern Alberta will bring upwards of 10 cm of snow to that region.
Further south, we'll get 5 to 10 cm of snow (mostly north of Grande Prairie, Slave Lake and Cold Lake).
Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, Athabasca areas have a good chance of seeing some rain late this afternoon and/or this evening.
(Fortunately, temperatures should be above 0C while that rain is falling.)
Edmonton has a slight risk of some showers late this afternoon or early this evening.
There's a chance it's mixed with a few wet flurries...but...probably all rain in the region.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or rain/snow mix.
Afternoon High: 5
Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix early in the evening.
9pm: 5
Temperature rising to 7 degrees overnight.
Wednesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.
Temperature steady through the morning and midday, falling late in the afternoon.
Morning: 4
Afternoon: 1
Evening: -3
Temperature rising after midnight.
Thursday - 30% chance of snow in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
Temperature falling through the day & breezy.
Morning: 2
Afternoon: -2
Friday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -4
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -11
Afternoon High: -4
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: -4
