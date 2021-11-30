Edmonton weather for Nov. 30: Our warm spell is on its last legs

EDMONTON -

Turning cooler, but not COLD over the next three to five days.

In Edmonton, our string of five consecutive days above 0 C will extend to six today.

Wednesday morning is probably STILL above 0 C (to push the run to seven straight days).

BUT...temperatures will start to drop Wednesday afternoon and we'll have sub-zero highs for Thursday through the weekend.

Elsewhere, we have some active and severe weather.

Wind gusts over 100 km/h and 50+ centimetres of snow is expected along the Icefields Parkway.

Jasper and Banff should just see rain or rain/snow mix in town. But, higher elevations will get hit with heavy snow.

We also have a snowfall warning for High Level and wind warnings for the south foothills and southwestern Alberta.

A low-pressure system pushing through northern Alberta will bring upwards of 10 cm of snow to that region.

Further south, we'll get 5 to 10 cm of snow (mostly north of Grande Prairie, Slave Lake and Cold Lake).

Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Whitecourt, Athabasca areas have a good chance of seeing some rain late this afternoon and/or this evening.

(Fortunately, temperatures should be above 0C while that rain is falling.)

Edmonton has a slight risk of some showers late this afternoon or early this evening.

There's a chance it's mixed with a few wet flurries...but...probably all rain in the region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a late-day shower or rain/snow mix.

Afternoon High: 5

Tonight - 30% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix early in the evening.

9pm: 5

Temperature rising to 7 degrees overnight.

Wednesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Temperature steady through the morning and midday, falling late in the afternoon.

Morning: 4

Afternoon: 1

Evening: -3

Temperature rising after midnight.

Thursday - 30% chance of snow in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Temperature falling through the day & breezy.

Morning: 2

Afternoon: -2

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4