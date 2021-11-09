Edmonton weather for Nov. 9: 'Mild-vember' continues, but is snow coming soon?

EDMONTON -

Mild temperatures, breezy and a chance of some wet flurries or mixed precipitation late this afteroon and evening.

For Edmonton and area, this should be another relatively nice November day.

We're going to miss out on a fairly nasty winter storm system.

For areas across northern Alberta, several centimetres of snow is coming.

Peace River and Slave Lake should get about 2 to 5 cm by Wednesday morning.

Areas from Bonnyville/Cold Lake north to around Fort McMurray will get 5 to 10 cm with some spots picking up closer to 15 cm.

Most of that will fall through the day Wednesday.

After that, this storm system REALLY starts to ramp up through Saskatchewan and Manitoba with some HEAVY snowfall.

So, we're not anticipating any accumulation in the Edmonton (aside from MAYBE a skiff in a few spots).

Our next chance at getting our first accumulating snowfall of the season is Saturday.

At this point, most of the heavier snow will (again) target areas north and east of Edmonton.

Slave Lake east to Cold Lake and south towards Lloydminster could be in for a big dump of snow Saturday.

For Edmonton and area, it's a "chance" of showers turning to snow and we're too far out to reliably predict accumulation (if we get any at all).

Temperatures should remain above average for afternoon highs this week.

Morning lows will get close to average (-7 C range), but the average high for this week is 1 C.

The forecast has highs near 5 C today and Wednesday.

We'll be in the 3 or 4 C range for highs Thursday/Friday.

If you're attending Remembrance Day ceremonies outdoors, temperatures will be around 0 C with light wind and some sun at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The forecast for Friday's Canada/Costa Rica World Cup Qualifying match has gametime temperatures right around 0 without much wind.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Increasing cloud this morning. Cloudy this afternoon.

Wind becoming SE 20 gusting to 40 midday and early this afternoon.

High: 5

Tonight - Cloudy. 60% chance of a few flurries.

9pm: 1

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Morning Low: -7

11 AM: 0

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers turning to flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4