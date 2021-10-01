Edmonton weather for Oct. 1: Warm weekend with change coming next week

EDMONTON -

October tends to be the month with the biggest change from beginning to end and this year will probably be no different.

The average high drops from 14 degrees on Oct. 1 to just 4 degrees on Oct. 31.

We'll start October 2021 with a few slightly warmer-than-average days.

But, there's some cooler air just around the corner.

Daytime highs are projected to be in the mid to upper teens today and Saturday. Sunday/Monday/Tuesday should be in the low to mid teens.

Then...it appears we'll see morning lows consistently around freezing and afternoon highs in the 8 to 12 degree range Wed/Thu/Fri and beyond.

Edmonton and area should stay dry through most of the next 3 to 5 days.

However, there's a SLIGHT risk of a scattered shower in the area Sunday afternoon.

We're leaving it out of the forecast for now (because the risk is so low).

But, if you have outdoor plans for Sunday afternoon, check the latest forecast Sunday morning just to make sure that risk hasn't changed.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 17

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 10

Saturday - Partly cloudy with increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afteroon High: 13

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 0

Afteroon High: 10