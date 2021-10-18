Edmonton weather for Oct. 18: Cool start to the week, warm finish

EDMONTON -

We'll get a pair of cool days to start the week before warmer air returns.

Temperatures hit highs of 20 C on Saturday and 11 C on Sunday.

But, it looks like we'll be in single digits today and Tuesday in Edmonton and area.

Cloudy skies today with some snow expected across northern Alberta.

Parts of northwestern Alberta picked up a couple centimetres of snow Sunday.

Today's flurries shouldn't amount to much for most areas and it looks unlikely that Edmonton and area will see any significant precip.

Could there be a brief, spotty shower or wet flurry in part of the area this morning? Yes. But, most of us won't get anything.

And...even areas that DO...won't get much.

Wind headlines tomorrow's forecast. Sustained wind speeds of 20-30 km/h with gusts in the 40 to 50 km/h range should do away with the few leaves that remain on trees.

We'll also have a bit of wind chill to deal with the morning and a "bite" to the air in the afternoon.

We're expecting Wednesday to be gusty as well. Calmer conditions return on Thursday.

Get past Tuesday and temperatures start to climb.

Daytime highs will climb back into the 11 to 15 C range in Edmonton with mostly sunny skies.

Morning lows will hover around the freezing mark.

That temperature pattern should last right through the weekend and into next week.

If you're already wondering about the Halloween forecast: We'll likely have a high in the five to 10 degree range.

It's a bit too early to know much about sky conditions and/or precip. So, we'll update that as we get closer to the 31st.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy.

High: 7

Tonight - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 2

Tuesday - Morning clouds, afternoon clearing.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mainly sunny. Gusty.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 12

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 13

Friday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13

Saturday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers and/or snow.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12