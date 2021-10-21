Edmonton weather for Oct. 21: Warm today and Friday...then turning wet and cooler

EDMONTON -

Clouds and a broken band of showers have been moving through parts of central Alberta early this morning.

Without the radar (still down as it gets upgraded), it's tough to say whether that precipitation stretches into the Edmonton area or not.

But, it looks like there probably ARE some spots in and around the city getting a few drops of rain.

It's mostly east-central Alberta that'll get targetted with the spotty precip this morning, though.

By midday, skies are clearing and we're in for a sunny and warm afternoon WITHOUT much wind.

Wind speeds should be in the five to 10 km/h range and Edmonton should get to 11 or 12 C for a high.

Similar temperatures tomorrow, but windier and sky conditions will be inverted.

We'll start the day with sun and then watch the clouds roll in through the afternoon.

Wind speeds in central and north-central Alberta will be back to the 20-30 km/h range with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

AND...we'll have some rain develop in the foothills and around Red Deer late Friday.

In Edmonton, we're expecting to see the showers and/or periods of rain sometime Friday evening.

Saturday looks wet and cool with showers or light rain in the area most/all day.

I still think there's an outside chance of some wet flurries MIXED IN with the rain. But, this is going to be mostly/all rain in the Edmonton area.

Temperatures hold steady in the 6-degree range for much of the day Saturday.

And then we warm up again.

Sun/Mon/Tue all get back to double-digit afternoon highs.

LONG Range Outlook:

The average temperature for the end of October is 5 C.

We'll likely be right in that ballpark at the end of the month this year.

Cooler air is set to move in towards the end of next week and there's a slight risk of some snow on Saturday, Oct 30.

I've left that out of my forecast for now. But, the risk is there.

If you're pondering a switchover to winter tires. The end of next week is probably a great time to get that done.

Temperatures look like they'll consistently be 7 degrees or cooler for daytime highs.

That's not to say we won't see one or two more double-digit days. But, teen temperatures will certainly become more rare after next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloud with a risk of a brief shower this morning. Clearing by midday and sunny this afternoon.

Light wind.

High: 11

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 7

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

Wind: SE 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

80% chance of showers or periods of rain in the evening and/or overnight.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Risk of some wet flurries mixed in.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 10

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 12