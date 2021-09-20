Edmonton weather for Sept. 20: Swinging temperatures this week
After a weekend that had a high of 20 C on Saturday and then 14 C on Sunday, prepare for a similar week ahead.
The overall pattern will see daytime highs in the 15 to 20 degree range through most of this week.
But, we won't have much consistency.
Today and Wednesday are mid to upper teen days.
Tuesday and Friday have highs around 20 C.
Thursday's the "cool" day this week with a high in the low to mid teens.
The only thing consistent about the forecast is that we'll consistently stay above zero for morning lows.
So, I don't think we're going to get any frost advisories for the Edmonton region or surrounding areas.
As for precipitation: scattered showers are possible in northeastern Alberta today.
We'll also have some showers push through northwest Alberta tonight and those will slide across northern Alberta overnight/early Tuesday.
For Edmonton and area, we'll be sunny today and then we get some increased cloudcover overnight and early Tuesday (from the system bringing showers to the north).
We have a slight risk of a shower on Wednesday, the Autumn Equinox. But, I've left that out of the forecast for now because the chance looks pretty slim.
THEN...Back to sunshine for Thursday and Friday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Mainly sunny.
High: 17
Tonight - Mostly clear in the evening, increasing cloud overnight.
9pm: 12
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 21
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
AUTUMN EQUINOX
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 18
Thursday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 15
Friday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 19
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 17
