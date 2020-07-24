EDMONTON -- After daily (or almost daily) showers and thunderstorms for the past few weeks, we're about to see things settle down for a few days starting Sunday.

It's been a while since a big upper ridge settled in over the province and stuck around for a few days. But that's exactly what appears to be shaping up for early next week.

That will limit the risk of late-day showers/thunderstorms AND contribute to the heat that's coming. Next week is shaping up to be the hottest week of the summer (so far). Daytime highs will be in the 27- to 31-degree range from Monday through to Friday with far more sun than cloud.

Between now and then, it's more of what we've had recently: A mix of sun and cloud with some occasional showers and possible thunderstorms Friday.

Much of Saturday should be partly cloudy, but there's a risk of a shower/thunderstorm late in the day. Daytime highs will get into the low 20s and the humidity is expected to be less of an issue Friday and Saturday.

HERE'S YOUR EDMONTON FORECAST:

Friday

Mix of sun & cloud

60% chance of a shower Friday morning.

40%t chance of a shower or thunderstorm late afternoon

High: 21 degrees

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening

Cloudy periods overnight

9.p.m: 17 degrees

Saturday

Partly cloudy

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm

Morning low: 13

Afternoon high: 22

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Morning low: 14

Afternoon high: 25

Monday

Mainly sunny

Morning low: 15

Afternoon high: 29

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm

Morning low: 15

Afternoon high: 28

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 26

