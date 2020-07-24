Advertisement
Expect a pattern change this weekend: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- After daily (or almost daily) showers and thunderstorms for the past few weeks, we're about to see things settle down for a few days starting Sunday.
It's been a while since a big upper ridge settled in over the province and stuck around for a few days. But that's exactly what appears to be shaping up for early next week.
That will limit the risk of late-day showers/thunderstorms AND contribute to the heat that's coming. Next week is shaping up to be the hottest week of the summer (so far). Daytime highs will be in the 27- to 31-degree range from Monday through to Friday with far more sun than cloud.
Between now and then, it's more of what we've had recently: A mix of sun and cloud with some occasional showers and possible thunderstorms Friday.
Much of Saturday should be partly cloudy, but there's a risk of a shower/thunderstorm late in the day. Daytime highs will get into the low 20s and the humidity is expected to be less of an issue Friday and Saturday.
HERE'S YOUR EDMONTON FORECAST:
Friday
- Mix of sun & cloud
- 60% chance of a shower Friday morning.
- 40%t chance of a shower or thunderstorm late afternoon
- High: 21 degrees
- Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening
- Cloudy periods overnight
- 9.p.m: 17 degrees
Saturday
- Partly cloudy
- 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm
- Morning low: 13
- Afternoon high: 22
Sunday
- Mainly sunny
- Morning low: 14
- Afternoon high: 25
Monday
- Mainly sunny
- Morning low: 15
- Afternoon high: 29
Tuesday
- Mainly sunny
- 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm
- Morning low: 15
- Afternoon high: 28
Wednesday
- Partly cloudy
- Morning Low: 16
- Afternoon High: 26