Advertisement
Follow along as Edmonton aims at the all-time record high
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:34AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021 11:34AM MDT
Share:
EDMONTON -- Edmonton's hottest day ever was June 29, 1937, with a high of 37.2 degrees.
The city will take a run at breaking that record today. It has already been a record-setting day with the morning low of 22.8 degrees becoming the warmest LOW on record beating 21.4 set in 2007.
- Edmonton weather for June 30: This might be Edmonton's hottest day ever
- 'Never seen anthing like this': At least 134 sudden deaths reported in Metro Vancouver, most related to heat
- 'Disgustingly hot' temperatures in Edmonton prompt hotel stays, new A/C units
- Dog rescued from 58 C car during heat wave
Follow CTV meteorologist Josh Classen's tweets below as we take aim at the all-time record high.