EDMONTON -- Edmonton's hottest day ever was June 29, 1937, with a high of 37.2 degrees.

The city will take a run at breaking that record today. It has already been a record-setting day with the morning low of 22.8 degrees becoming the warmest LOW on record beating 21.4 set in 2007.

Follow CTV meteorologist Josh Classen's tweets below as we take aim at the all-time record high.