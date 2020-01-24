Freezing rain expected in east-central Alberta
Published Friday, January 24, 2020 3:43PM MST
EDMONTON -- Areas east of Edmonton are anticipating freezing rain Friday evening.
Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for the following regions: Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake; Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield; Bonnyville-St Paul-Cold Lake-Lac La Biche; Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost.
Anyone travelling on roads in those areas should watch for icy conditions and possible delays.
The precipitation is expected to move out of the province by Saturday morning.