EDMONTON -- Areas east of Edmonton are anticipating freezing rain Friday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a Freezing Rain Warning for the following regions: Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake; Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin-Tofield; Bonnyville-St Paul-Cold Lake-Lac La Biche; Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost.

Anyone travelling on roads in those areas should watch for icy conditions and possible delays.

The precipitation is expected to move out of the province by Saturday morning.