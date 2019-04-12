Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: April 12
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 7:14AM MDT
A Foggy start to Friday in many areas.
Fog advisories are in effect for parts of Central Alberta (including Red Deer and Edmonton).
That should dissipate by mid-morning and we'll get some sun this afternoon.
A bit of instability in the foothills and across Northern Alberta may lead to some pop-up showers and/or thunderstorms in those regions this afternoon.
Edmonton's next best chance at seeing some precip comes Sunday/Monday.
Sunday looks like a pretty low risk (and if it DOES pan out...it won't be much).
Monday looks low risk as well. But, the GEM model has some mid-level cooling that could mean rain/snow mix or just wet snow for parts of North-Central Alberta.
We'll watch to see how that situation develops over the next few days.
Temperatures rise a few degrees today and Saturday. Edmonton gets to the low to mid teens today and Saturday.
Then...a closer to 10 Sunday and then somewhere in the 5-10 degree range for Monday.
Here's the forecast for Edmonton:
Today - Fog dissipating this morning. Mix of sun & cloud.
High: 13
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 9
Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 14
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 11
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 8
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 11
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13