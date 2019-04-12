A Foggy start to Friday in many areas.

Fog advisories are in effect for parts of Central Alberta (including Red Deer and Edmonton).

That should dissipate by mid-morning and we'll get some sun this afternoon.

A bit of instability in the foothills and across Northern Alberta may lead to some pop-up showers and/or thunderstorms in those regions this afternoon.

Edmonton's next best chance at seeing some precip comes Sunday/Monday.

Sunday looks like a pretty low risk (and if it DOES pan out...it won't be much).

Monday looks low risk as well. But, the GEM model has some mid-level cooling that could mean rain/snow mix or just wet snow for parts of North-Central Alberta.

We'll watch to see how that situation develops over the next few days.

Temperatures rise a few degrees today and Saturday. Edmonton gets to the low to mid teens today and Saturday.

Then...a closer to 10 Sunday and then somewhere in the 5-10 degree range for Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Fog dissipating this morning. Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 13

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 9

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 11

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 11

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13