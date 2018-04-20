The warmer weather that rolled in earlier this week will stick around through today.

It won't be as sunny as Wednesday/Thursday in Edmonton. But, even with some clouds...we should get to 12 or 13 degrees today.

A low pressure system will develop in NW Alberta late tonight/early Saturday and it will rip eastward across the province through the day tomorrow.

That system brings a chance of some showers to the NW tonight.

Edmonton will be cloudy and cooler Saturday. We get a chance of some showers in the morning & then again later in the day.

Steadier showers/rain will hit NE Alberta in the afternoon.

Gusty wind develops south and west of that low pressure system.

For Edmonton, that means windy conditions for late Saturday/early Sunday.

Clearing and wind easing Sunday afternoon in the Edmonton Metro Region.

AND...after cooling off a bit this weekend...we warm up again by Mon/Tue.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

High: 13

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 6

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Becoming windy late in the day.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 9

Sunday - Windy & Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 16