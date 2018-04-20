The warmer weather that rolled in earlier this week will stick around through today.

It won't be as sunny as Wednesday/Thursday in Edmonton.  But, even with some clouds...we should get to 12 or 13 degrees today.

 

A low pressure system will develop in NW Alberta late tonight/early Saturday and it will rip eastward across the province through the day tomorrow.

That system brings a chance of some showers to the NW tonight.

Edmonton will be cloudy and cooler Saturday.  We get a chance of some showers in the morning & then again later in the day.

Steadier showers/rain will hit NE Alberta in the afternoon.

 

Gusty wind develops south and west of that low pressure system.

For Edmonton, that means windy conditions for late Saturday/early Sunday.

 

Clearing and wind easing Sunday afternoon in the Edmonton Metro Region.

AND...after cooling off a bit this weekend...we warm up again by Mon/Tue.

  

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Partly cloudy in the morning.  Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

High:  13

 

 

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm:  6

 

 

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.  60% chance of showers.  

Becoming windy late in the day.

Morning Low:  3

Afternoon High:  9

 

 

Sunday - Windy & Cloudy in the morning.  Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low:  0

Afternoon High:  9

 

 

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  1

Afternoon High:  13

 

 

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  3

Afternoon High:  17

 

 

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  4

Afternoon High:  16