Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: April 20
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 7:30AM MDT
The warmer weather that rolled in earlier this week will stick around through today.
It won't be as sunny as Wednesday/Thursday in Edmonton. But, even with some clouds...we should get to 12 or 13 degrees today.
A low pressure system will develop in NW Alberta late tonight/early Saturday and it will rip eastward across the province through the day tomorrow.
That system brings a chance of some showers to the NW tonight.
Edmonton will be cloudy and cooler Saturday. We get a chance of some showers in the morning & then again later in the day.
Steadier showers/rain will hit NE Alberta in the afternoon.
Gusty wind develops south and west of that low pressure system.
For Edmonton, that means windy conditions for late Saturday/early Sunday.
Clearing and wind easing Sunday afternoon in the Edmonton Metro Region.
AND...after cooling off a bit this weekend...we warm up again by Mon/Tue.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Partly cloudy in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 13
Evening - A few clouds.
9pm: 6
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.
Becoming windy late in the day.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 9
Sunday - Windy & Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
Morning Low: 0
Afternoon High: 9
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: 1
Afternoon High: 13
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 3
Afternoon High: 17
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 4
Afternoon High: 16