Cloudy, light wind and a high near 10 degrees in Edmonton today. But, it’s tonight and Saturday that are the REAL weather story. AND...there’s still a fair amount of uncertainty.

Rain will turn over to snow in western Alberta later today. 10-20cm still looks likely for parts of the foothills, mountain parks and parts of southern Alberta.

BUT, the question remains: will that snow move far enough east to hit Edmonton?

Red Deer could get about 10cm of snow and so could areas between Evansburg and Edson.

So, if you have travel plans that put you on roads south or west of Edmonton Saturday morning...prepare to run into some snow.

The model’s haven’t been consistent with the snow risk for Edmonton. I think we’ll probably get at least SOME flurries.

The risk of accumulating snow isn’t ZERO. BUT...it’s a pretty low probability with the risk slightly higher over south and west parts of the Edmonton Metro Region and slightly lower to the N and E.

Regardless of the precip situation, it’s cooling off for Sat/Sun. Highs will be in single digits both days with a slow warming trend next week.

Here’s the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. Light wind.

High: 10

Evening - Cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or rain/snow mix overnight.

9pm: 5

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow in the area in the morning.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 9

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2