One more REALLY warm day in Edmonton and then some cooler air drops in for the weekend.

We'll see some increasing afternoon cloud, the wind will pick up this afternoon and a high near 6 degrees in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Further north, we're getting some snow in the Peace Country this morning.

That should push into the High Level and Fort McMurray regions this afternoon.

Heavy snow in the mountains will ease later today.

No snow in the Edmonton forecast for the next 5-7 days.

However, it WILL start to feel a little more like mid-December this weekend.

Temperatures will start Saturday just above zero and then drop into the -3/-4 range by the afternoon.

Sunday will have a high near -3 and Monday is right around zero.

THEN...it warms up again and afternoon temperatures climb back above freezing Tue/Wed/Thu next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Wind increasing this morning. W 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 6

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Saturday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning: 1

Afternoon: -3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 3