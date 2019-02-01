A Snowfall WARNING remain in effect with 10-20cm of snow expected in the Edmonton region by tonight.

Another 2-5cm is possible early Saturday in Edmonton and then it'll taper off Saturday afternoon.

Further west, Hinton/Grande Cache/Whitecourt/Edson areas have a Winter Storm WARNING with over 30cm of snow expected by Saturday morning.

Areas near Grande Cache could get around 50cm by the time it's done.

You can stay on top of all the alerts with the CTV Edmonton weather app.

Cold air has started to drop in.

Temperatures in Edmonton are expected to get to about -15 midday today.

After that, we may not get above -15 until Feb 10th (NEXT Sunday).

10-20km/h wind today will make it FEEL more like the -20s.

Daytime highs will be in the -20s through the weekend and early next week.

Morning lows near -30.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of snow (heavy at times). 7-12cm

Wind Chill in the -20s all day.

Noon: -15

5pm: -16

Evening - Cloudy with periods of snow. 3-7cm.

Wind Chill in the -25 to -30 range.

9pm: -17

Saturday - Light snow in the morning. 2-5cm possible.

Snow tapering off in the afternoon.

Temperature steady near -20 most of the day.

Wind Chill in the -25 to -30 range all day.

Morning: -19

Afternoon: -21

Sunday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -23

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -28

Afternoon High: -21

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -30

Afternoon High: -19