Clouds and a bit cooler for today and the weekend.

Edmonton hit -14 Wed/Thu. But...we're probably back on the other side of -15 for a few days.

A strong push of moisture is producing heavy snow in southern Alberta.

That snow moves north and then stalls. So, we'll likely get 5-10cm in the foothills and mountain parks.

AND...areas from Nordegg SE towards Medicine Hat will also likely pick up 5-10cm.

Edmonton remains on the northern edge of the snow zone today and through the weekend.

So, we'll PROBABLY get some light snow. But, accumulation should only be 1-4cm.

That precip will start up later Fridy and continue off-and-on through Saturday.

LONG Range - the models are starting to line up in agreement on a 1-day warm-up for Tuesday.

GFS and the EURO are going with highs in the 0 to -5 range.

GEM is in the -5 to -10 range.

We're still a long way. So, I'll go with -8 Tuesday and then cooler (-9 to -12 range highs Wed-Fri).

BUT...there's a CHANCE we might get close to average for the first time in WEEKS next Tue.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow starting this afternoon.

1-3cm possible by early Saturday morning.

High: -17

Evening - Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries.

9pm: -18

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries. 1-2cm possible.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -16

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -13

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -8

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -12