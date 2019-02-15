Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: Feb 15
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 7:14AM MST
Clouds and a bit cooler for today and the weekend.
Edmonton hit -14 Wed/Thu. But...we're probably back on the other side of -15 for a few days.
A strong push of moisture is producing heavy snow in southern Alberta.
That snow moves north and then stalls. So, we'll likely get 5-10cm in the foothills and mountain parks.
AND...areas from Nordegg SE towards Medicine Hat will also likely pick up 5-10cm.
Edmonton remains on the northern edge of the snow zone today and through the weekend.
So, we'll PROBABLY get some light snow. But, accumulation should only be 1-4cm.
That precip will start up later Fridy and continue off-and-on through Saturday.
LONG Range - the models are starting to line up in agreement on a 1-day warm-up for Tuesday.
GFS and the EURO are going with highs in the 0 to -5 range.
GEM is in the -5 to -10 range.
We're still a long way. So, I'll go with -8 Tuesday and then cooler (-9 to -12 range highs Wed-Fri).
BUT...there's a CHANCE we might get close to average for the first time in WEEKS next Tue.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of light snow starting this afternoon.
1-3cm possible by early Saturday morning.
High: -17
Evening - Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries.
9pm: -18
Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of flurries. 1-2cm possible.
Morning Low: -20
Afternoon High: -16
Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -16
Monday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -24
Afternoon High: -13
Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -17
Afternoon High: -8
Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -15
Afternoon High: -12