Cloudier and a bit milder in Edmonton today.

Enjoy this afternoon. We're back into a cold spell after today.

A low pressure system will drop 3-6cm of snow in NW Alberta today.

The Edmonton region gets a chance of some light snow late this afternoon and overnight tonight as that system crosses through the area.

Behind that low pressure system, colder air drops back in.

Afternoon Highs near -15 Saturday and Sunday with some clearing late Saturday and sunny Sunday.

We'll get a back to the -5 to -10 range Wednesday.

BUT...most of next week will have highs in the -10 to -15 degree range.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this afternoon.

High: -5

Evening - Cloudy. 70% chance of light snow overnight.

9pm: -9

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -26

Afternoon High: -15

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -10

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8