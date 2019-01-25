Warm weather reigns today and Saturday.

But...there's also RAIN in forecast and that could make for some rather dicey streets and sidewalks Saturday morning.

Another blast of flurries in pushing through the Edmonton region this morning.

Most of the snow is south and SW of the city. No significant accumulation is expected in the Metro Region.

This afternoon/early evening - some rain or rain/snow mix moves into NW Alberta.

That area of rain and rain/snow mix moves east tonight and should be moving out of eastern Alberta by early Saturday morning.

The most likely time for the Edmonton region to get that messy mix of precip is between 9pm and Midnight.

A cold front is set to crash south across the province Saturday night/Sunday morning.

That brings some more rain/snow mix (possibly heavy snow for parts of NE Alberta) AND gusty wind.

Edmonton gets a risk of rain/snow mix in the morning Sunday and then windy and cooling through the afternoon.

Temperatures will go from a high near 7 Saturday afternoon to an afternoon temperature about near -2 and wind chill Sunday afternoon.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Flurries this morning. Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 4

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or a rain/snow mix overnight.

Risk of freezing rain.

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Breezy. W 20-30km/h.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a rain/snow mix in the morning.

Windy & Temperature falling through the day.

Morning: 2

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -6

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -6